West nile MPs demand release of NAGRIC director

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A section of legislators from the West Nile region is demanding for the immediate release of Dr Charles Lagu, the Executive Director of the National Animal Genetic Resources centre (NAGRIC) and Data Bank.

The MPs under the West Nile Parliamentary Caucus say that Lagu who was on Saturday arrested by the State House Anti- Corruption Unit from his home in Mbarara, is being witch-hunted by government officials who are interested in grabbing NAGRIC property.

According to the Unit headed by Lt Col Edith Nakalema, Lagu’s arrest was in line with investigations into the mismanagement of over 18 billion Shillings in NAGRIC, misappropriation of funds and fraudulent procurements that led to shoddy construction works at Kasolwe and Lusenke Stock Farms.

MPs led by Ayivu County MP Benard Atiku questioned the manner in which Lagu was arrested and the failure by authorities to present him before court within the stipulated time.

Atiku says that Lagu’s arrest is a case of witch-hunt and backed with ulterior motives since he had already complained and reported to police about people harassing and seeking to extort money from him.

He alleges that the Anti-Corruption Unit was being misused by complainants who also need to be investigated in order to dig out the truth about the operations of NAGRIC.

Atiku demanded for the immediate release of Dr Lagu and also appealed to the Anti-Corruption Unit to pick interest in all the complainants against the NAGRIC Director including government officials he has previously conflicted with over government land.

West Moyo County MP Alero Tom Azaa also insists that Dr Lagu is being witch-hunted without a right to fair hearing. He says that they expect suspects to be presented before court in order for justice to prevail.

Adjumani Woman MP Jessica Ababiku described allegations against Dr Lagu as clumsy. She suggested that President Yoweri Museveni and the State House Anti-Corruption Unit instead pick interest in cases that the NAGRIC director has previously handled in order to arrest the land grabbers.

Upper Madi County MP Isaac Etuka and Maracha Woman MP Rose Ayaka also noted that the detention of Dr Lagu beyond the mandatory 48 hours was a human rights abuse and therefore a need for him to be released unconditionally.

Dr Lagu has been serving as NAGRIC Director for two years and his stay has been riddled with several controversies involving land grabbing and infighting.

URN