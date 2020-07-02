West Lango Diocese seeks for UGX 2.5 billion to upgrade headquarters

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | West Lango Diocese under the province of Church of Uganda is hunting for Shillings 2.5 billion to upgrade its headquarters into an ultra-modern worship facility.

The diocese that was curved from Lango Diocese in 2014 covers Kwania, Apac, Oyam and Kole Archdeaconries.

The diocese that operates from St. Peter’s Cathedral church in Lira district was built in 1959.

Rev. Canon Vincent Ogwang, the Dean of West Lango Diocese says the program to upgrade St. Peter’s Cathedral to international standards was initiated by Bishop Rt. Rev. Julius Ceaser Nina Otim.

He says they need Shillings 2.5 billion for the work according to their bills of quantities and Architectural design which money the diocese doesn’t have.

He says they Diocesan leaders had planned a fundraising drive but it couldn’t take place because of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

“The Diocesan synod is considering other strategies in raising the funds needed,” he said.

Rt. Rev. Julius Ceaser Nina Otim, the Bishop of West Lango Diocese says he has a 15 points program that will among other things focus on strengthening mission and evangelism and improving the face of the Diocesan headquarters.

The proposal to renovate and upgrade the cathedral has drawn mixed reactions from Christians. Brian Ogwang, one of the Christians expressed about the timing of the project.

“The timing of the construction is not good; I am requesting the synod to consider postponing the development until when we are free from this coronavirus,” he said.

However, Peter Otim says it is the right time to build the God’s church. He is optimistic that Christians will contribute the required funds.

******

URN