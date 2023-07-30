West African bloc imposes sanctions on Niger military leaders after coup

Abuja, Nigeria | Xinhua | Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a regional group of 15 countries, agreed to impose sanctions on Niger’s military leaders involved in a recent coup at an emergency meeting held here on Sunday.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, also chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the ECOWAS, denounced the coup, saying the regional bloc “rejects coup and interruption to constitutional order.”

“As African leaders, it is our responsibility to foster stability and progress,” Tinubu said, noting that the ECOWAS advocates collaborative efforts to ward off coup on the African continent.

ECOWAS leaders agreed to impose financial and travel sanctions on Niger’s military leaders involved in the coup, and also a no-fly zone over the country.