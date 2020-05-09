Weekly markets operational in Amuria district

Amuria, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Almost all weekly markets in Amuria district have remained operational despite a Presidential directive suspending all weekly markets nationwide to contain the spread of the Covid19. Almost all the weekly cattle markets have remained operational since March when Museveni suspended them.

Our reporter visited Onyam- Igurok Cattle Market in Olwa Sub County on Friday and found business running normally. Residents went about with their trade without any interruption from security. The market has been shifted from where it used to operate to the trading center, which is about 300 meters.

Cattle, food stuffs and agricultural inputs are the major items sold in Onyam- Igurok Cattle Market. Traders and locals involved in the business trek distances on foot and bicycles to trade in the market that opens as early as 5:30 am and closes around noon.

In the market, a few police officers are deployed by the authorities to try and enforce physical distancing but they are overpowered by residents who converge in thousands. All entry points to the market neither have water for wash hands nor sanitisers.

Inside the market, most of the people interacted without observing the recommended four meter physical distance while others shook hands and hugged each other. Some people were seen drinking waragi under verandahs as others went about repairing gumboots and sharpening garden tools among other activities.

One of the police officers who tried to enforce physical distancing told our reporter on condition of anonymity that the market was left open to enable residents access food and other agricultural inputs since the country is in lock down.

“When we come here, we try to advice people to be conscious of the virus but these people are stubborn. Some of their leaders have chickened out of the fight because of votes. Sometime back, they used to fear us but now, someone can even threaten to attack an armed police officer”, he said.

James Obela, one of the residents who accepted to talk with our reporter, said the market operations started a fortnight ago. He explained that many people had tried to observe the Covid19 preventive guidelines but the situation in their families forced them out.

“Here, life is normal. We even go to Obalanga market and do shopping like it was before this lockdown. Police tried to stop people at some point but they ganged up against them and it seems, the police no longer cares”, he said.

Peter Ogwang, the Chairman of the Business Community in Onyam- Igurok, says they only sell food since other merchandise isn’t allowed in the market. He explained that the business community in Onaym- Igurok comprises residents from the neighboring communities who are able to foot or ride since vehicles are restricted.

Julian Iseet Fede, the Amuria Resident District Commissioner told our reporter that residents had defied the Covid19 the guidelines. After about 15 minutes, police were seen chasing residents away with sticks. Iseet later told our reporter at Orungo trading center that they are going to deploy in the area to ensure that traders don’t converge next week.

URN