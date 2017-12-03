THIS WEEK: Uganda improves in ICT ranking

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda has moved up five places in the Information and Communication Technology Development Index (IDI) to 152 this year, signalling steady success of the multifaceted approach being undertaken by the government and the private sector in driving the digital agenda.

Also, Uganda improved its ranking regionally to 20th in Africa and 2nd in the East African region. The 2017 edition of the Measuring the Information Society Report was launched during the World Telecommunication/ICT Indicators Symposium (WTIS) 2017, in Hammamet, Tunisia.

The report is published by the International Telecom Union (ITU) which is the United Nations specialized agency for information and communication technologies–ICTs. The report in its 9th edition, features key ICT data and benchmarking tool to measure the information society, the ICT Development Index (IDI).

NITA-U Executive Director, James Saaka, said the new ranking is testimony that the different initiatives that are being undertaken under the able leadership of the Ministry of ICT & National Guidance, have started to bear fruit.