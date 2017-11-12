THIS WEEK: South Sudan’s former chief of staff refuses to surrender arms

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Troops have been surrounding the home of South Sudan’s Former Chief of Staff Gen. Paul Malong since Nov.04 on orders of President Salva Kiir that the general surrenders his arms and body guards. He was also barred from receiving any visitors.

By Nov.06 however Malong had not yet given in to Kiir’s demands even with warning that they would use reasonable force if he fails to abide, a thing that intensified fears of another shoot out in the country.

Malong who is a former Governor of Northern Bahr el Ghazal has been under house arrest since May when he was fired for commanding fighting in Juba that left hundreds dead. The United States have also imposed sanctions on him for undermining the country’s stability, peace and security.