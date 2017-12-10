THIS WEEK: NDA warns against use of Fluconazole

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a Nov.27 circular by Victoria Nambasa, the Director of Product safety at the National Drug Authority (NDA), the public is warned against the use of Fluconazole, a drug used in treatment of specified fungal infections in adults and children.

“Review of current literature has shown evidence to suggest an increased risk of spontaneous abortion in women taking fluconazole in the first trimester of pregnancy.

Previous studies have also linked high dose and long term treatment to birth defects”, Nambasa said.

Warning that the drug should only be prescribed for life threatening infections especially among pregnant women, she advised that patients using the drug should be monitored for any signs of threatened abortion or any other side effects.