THIS WEEK: IGG releases report as anti-corruption week ends

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a press conference held at Uganda Media Center on December 04, the Inspector General of Government (IGG), Irene Mulyagonja revealed that corruption levels had increased especially in local government and in the police.

Explaining the findings her team picked from the inspection or caravan of different areas across the country where they among others visited markets she said people had told them that many officials tend to get bribes while collecting market dues whereas in new markets like the one in Fort Portal called Mpanga, they were told many local government officials allocated themselves stalls leaving rightful owners of those spaces with nothing.

Mulyagonja also said that they received many reports of the Uganda police asking money from suspects so they can drop charges against them. When they put this to police during the caravan, the IGG said they were told this is due to the fact that these officials are not well facilitated.

“The police are compelled to solicit additional funds from the complainants to facilitate the operations and carry out their responsibilities,” Mulyagonja said.

Events of this year’s anti-corruption week were organized under the theme; ‘Regaining Public Trust in the Anti- Corruption fight’ and were organized by the inspectorate of Government in collaboration with the Directorate of Ethics and Integrity, Office of the Auditor General and Public Procurement and Disposal of public Assets Authority.