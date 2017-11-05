THIS WEEK: Exam leak rocks UNEB

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda National Examinations Board is engulfed in scandal as it tries to contain leaking of exams in the ongoing Uganda Certificate of Examinations (UCE).

Six people have been arrested so far and a headmaster is reportedly on the run as police joins the hunt for those suspected to be behind the vice.

Examination papers of Christian Religious Education, Chemistry and Agriculture leaked on social media a day before the Form Four students were due to sit them.

Reports say one of the culprit leak the exams at a fee of Shs500,000. UNEB and Uganda Police announced hotlines on which the public could report any cases of exam malpractice.

The scandal has thrown the exam body into panic as the marking guides have also leaked alongside the papers.

Question papers are usually dispatched from the UNEB head office in Kyambogo, Kampala and transported to various parts of the country under tight security two days before the students sit for the papers. Police said investigations are underway