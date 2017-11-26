Sunday , November 26 2017
Airtel
Home / In The Magazine / THIS WEEK: Army court dismisses Agasirwe’s application for separate trial

THIS WEEK: Army court dismisses Agasirwe’s application for separate trial

The Independent November 26, 2017 In The Magazine, News Leave a comment 177 Views

Chairman of the court Lt. Gen Andrew Guti

THIS WEEK: Army court dismisses Agasirwe’s application for separate trial

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The general court martial on Nov.20 threw out an application by a senior police officer Nixon Agasirwe to be tried separately from his co-accused.

Chairman of the court Lt. Gen Andrew Guti said in his ruling that  there  was no evidence that it would affect the flow of his trial as alleged by his lawyer in the application that being charged as a group is likely to cause prejudice to his defence as he intends to  produce some of the co-accused as his witnesses.

Agasirwe who was the commander of police Special Operations Unit is accused of kidnapping a one Lt. Joel Mutabazia former body guard to President Paul Kagame before sending him back to Rwanda.

He is accused together with Senior Commissioner of Police Joel Aguma Commandant of Professional Standard Unit, former commander of Police Special Operations, Sargent Abel Tumukunde of the Flying Squad Assistant Superintendent of Police Magada of Crime Intelligence and Faisal Katende of the Flying Squad.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved