THIS WEEK: Army court dismisses Agasirwe’s application for separate trial

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The general court martial on Nov.20 threw out an application by a senior police officer Nixon Agasirwe to be tried separately from his co-accused.

Chairman of the court Lt. Gen Andrew Guti said in his ruling that there was no evidence that it would affect the flow of his trial as alleged by his lawyer in the application that being charged as a group is likely to cause prejudice to his defence as he intends to produce some of the co-accused as his witnesses.

Agasirwe who was the commander of police Special Operations Unit is accused of kidnapping a one Lt. Joel Mutabazia former body guard to President Paul Kagame before sending him back to Rwanda.

He is accused together with Senior Commissioner of Police Joel Aguma Commandant of Professional Standard Unit, former commander of Police Special Operations, Sargent Abel Tumukunde of the Flying Squad Assistant Superintendent of Police Magada of Crime Intelligence and Faisal Katende of the Flying Squad.