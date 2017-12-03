THIS WEEK: Airtel rewards more in Yoola Amajja promo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On Nov. 24, Airtel Uganda awarded more customers in its Yoola Amajja promotion for the third draw. Isaac Sententembe, a mechanical engineering student at Bugema University won Shs1.1 million. Sententembe said he would use his money to pay tuition.

“I encourage everyone out there to take part in Yoola Amajja; I am proof that they are indeed changing lives of us ordinary Ugandans,” he said.

Another winner – Geoffrey Onyona, a resident of Bugolobi and self-employed, took home Shs 1.3 million. Nelson Mugisha, the Airtel money manager said the promotion gives an opportunity to their customers to win by simply transacting on Airtel Money.

“Through Yoola Amajja and similar promotions, we believe we are bettering the lives of our subscribers with Yoola Amajja,” Mugisha said. To take part in the promotion, Airtel Money customers have to dial *185# on their phones and carry out a minimum of three transactions weekly and stand a chance to win.