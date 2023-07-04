Weed that causes premature births by goats and sheep invades Koboko

Koboko, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Livestock farmers and local leaders in Koboko Municipality are calling for prompt intervention by practical researchers following an invasion by a strange weed.

The weed locally known as Garamba is believed to have come from the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo -DRC. According to livestock farmers, the weed causes premature births in animals when consumed by goats and sheep.

Boniface Candiga, a livestock farmer in Koboko North division testifies that five of his goats gave birth to premature kids that eventually died after the goats had consumed the weed. He also says that the weed mostly affects pregnant animals.

Mohamed Data, a farmer in Anjirigo Cell, West Division in Koboko Municipality whose two goats experienced premature births, has appealed to the government to intervene in order to save their livestock.

“We want government to help us investigate and address the challenge of Garamba weed which is causing losses for us as livestock farmers”, Data told Uganda Radio Network.

Meanwhile, Rose Aletiru, another affected farmer, notes that the many people in the municipality are ignorant about the dangers of the weed. She says that most crop farmers often mistake the weed to be like any other soil fertility enhancing plant.

Dr. Wilson Sanya, the Mayor of Kokoko Municipality says that the weed is not only a threat to livestock but to humans as well, since it causes itching of the skin when touched. Sanya further notes that, although they have locally tried to uproot the weed from the garden it has not helped the situation.

Kizito Muki, the Koboko Municipal Agricultural Officer says that his office has received numerous complaints from farmers about the weed and they have already alerted the ministry of Agriculture Fisheries and animal industry. He further encourages farmers to seek advice from the technical personnel once their animals develop complications after consuming the suspected weed.

The weed that has tiny leaves starts flowering in two months’ period. It is mostly found in places with fertile soils. Other cases of the weed invasion have been reported in Maracha, Terego, Arua districts as well as Arua city.

*****

URN