We shall vacate Kyagulanyi residence – Police

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Police says that even though they haven’t received the court order to vacate NUP President Robert Kyaguanyi’s home, they are making plans to withdraw today because they are a law-abiding institution.

Heavy security deployment still remained surrounding the Magere residence of the 2021 presidential elections runner-up several hours after the High Court ruled that restricting Mr and Mrs Kyagulanyi since January 14, is illegal.

Roadblocks are placed in all feeders leading to the home of Kyagulanyi – aka Bobi Wine – and there are still restrictions to all people who want to access his home. Only village locals are allowed to bypass the roadblocks after presenting particulars as area residents. All motorists and journalists were turned away at the roadblocks. Soldiers and Police are patrolling the area in vehicles while others moving on foot.

Ssebagala Edward a diehard supporter of Kyagulanyi and a resident of Gayaza in Kasangati town council of Wakiso District said when they heard that court had directed security to vacate their president’s home, they came hoping to see their president but they were turned away by security.

He, however, hopes that the security agencies will respect the court orders and their leader will regain his freedom of movement and association.

Responding to the High Court ruling that Kyagulanyi’s restriction is illegal, Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said whereas they have not yet received the ruling, they will abide by the orders to vacate Kyagulanyi’s home anytime from today.

“Although we have not obtained a copy of the ruling, as a law-abiding institution and one that upholds the law, we are going to abide by the ruling and the security detail will vacate the home of Kyagulanyi,” Enanga said.

He, however, noted that despite the fact that they will obey the court orders and vacate the Kyangulanyi’s home, security will continue surveillance on him to ensure he doesn’t break the law.

“We have to ensure security is maintained since it is our prerogative to ensure we detect and prevent crime,” Enanga said. “The surveillance would ensure Kyagulanyi doesn’t instigate violence among the public.”

URN