Umeme promises Gulu customers reliable power supply

Gulu, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | Power distributor, Umeme has embarked on stakeholder engagement meetings across the country, starting with Northern Uganda to explain the company’s planned projects aimed at improving power reliability in the communities. The Gulu meetings were held last week.

The main objective of the meetings was to inform customers in the districts of Lira, Gulu and Kitgum, about the scheduled supply reliability improvements projects in the month of February, and the likely short term impact in terms of outages and supply interruptions to customers.

Umeme Head of Communications and Marketing, Peter Kaujju speaking during the stakeholder engagements in Northern Uganda said: “We are focusing on stakeholder engagements to share with the people and also let them know all the plans that we have and the investments on the network.”

John Baptist Magulu, the Umeme Customer Service for the Northern region, said they are currently carrying out a Substation Capacity Upgrade (10MVA at Gulu & 40MVA at Lira). They are also addressing redundancy on the network (current load – 5.1MVA) and create space for Acwa dam generation (41MW).

This development comes at a time the government is popularising implementation of NDPIII where industrialisation – electricity being a key ingredient – is among the top priorities that is expected to create development opportunities.