We need to test teachers to improve performance- Educationist

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Educationists in Soroti want government to introduce routine assessments of teachers across the country to improve on the performance of students especially in science subjects.

Martin Okiria Obore, the National Chairperson of Secondary Head Teachers Union in Uganda, says that whereas government has done a lot in promoting science oriented education, the results are still wanting.

His comments coincide with the poor performance of candidates in science subjects in the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education-UACE.

According to information from Uganda National Examinations Board- UNEB, only 10 percent of the total number of candidature sat Science related subjects in 2019. Of this number, 30 percent offered Mathematics, 10.9 percent Physics and 16.2 percent Chemistry.

The report indicates that there was a slight increase from 9.8 percent in 2018 to 10 percent in 2019 of candidates sitting for science related combinations.

The UNEB Executive Secretary, Dan Odongo noted that the performance in science subjects was worsened by the fact that some candidates resorted to cramming especially in biology.

Even then, less than 50% of the candidates obtained principal passes in the last four years, according to UNEB.

Now Okiria, who doubles as the Head Teacher of Soroti Secondary School says there is need to give teachers uniform examinations regularly to test their ability in subjects they teach.

He notes that even after an increment in salaries for science teachers to try to motivate them to work harder, the output is meager.

Okiria explained that there are individual weaknesses and differences in teachers that need to be evaluated through routine assessment to improve performance.

Bertha Asekenye, the Head Teacher of Jeressar High School in Soroti observes that most schools are struggling to teach science subjects amidst challenges of inadequate facilities including equipment for teaching.

Asekenye says the situation is made worse especially in private schools due to limited teacher- student interface.

Ambrose Edwomu, a senior five student at Soroti Secondary School says some schools delay to expose students to laboratory equipment for practical experience something that he notes contributes to their poor performance in examination.

“My first encounter with apparatus was in senior three in my former school. Although I had intentions of offering biology and chemistry in ‘A’ level, my ‘O’ level results couldn’t allow me because I had failed biology. But because I liked sciences, I offered Mathematics and economics instead”, he said.

The proposal to administer assessment to teachers isn’t new. About two years ago, Nakaseke district authorities resolved to administer exams to teachers to assess their competence.

The proposal drew angry protests from teachers, Uganda National Teacher’s Union-UNATU and the Education and Sports Ministry which prompted the district to drop the idea.

