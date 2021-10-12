We are not against Besigye’s new front – NUP

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Unity Platform has said it’s not against the People’s Front for Transition led by former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday at the NUP headquarters in Kamwokya, David Lewis Rubongoya, the NUP Secretary-General said although they are not willing to join the Front, they nevertheless have no problem with it for as long as it’s pushing in the same direction of ending President Yoweri Museveni’s continued stay in power.

Ever since the new formation was declared last Thursday, known NUP supporters have been attacking it both on traditional and social media describing it as a front not only against their party but also their President Kyagulanyi Robert Ssentamu.

On Monday, Besigye told the media that Kyagulanyi sent him a message and expressed regret about the attacks he was receiving. Besigye asked Kyagulanyi to make a public statement dissuading his supporters from attacking him and the new front.

But Rubongoya said that there is no bickering between NUP and any other political entity.

“We have made it clear that anybody fighting the regime is our ally. These are comrades who are pushing in the same direction. As NUP, we have been championing the unity of forces of change. We wrote to all the parties and we continue to pursue unity. But this is not about us as leaders, it’s about you as Ugandans, each has a responsibility to redeem our country,” Rubongoya said.

Meanwhile, NUP has announced the appointment of Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro as its deputy spokesperson. Mufumbiro who was once a deputy spokesperson of the Democratic Party will deputize Joel Ssenyonyi, now the MP for Nakawa West who also doubles as the chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises-COSASE.

“I’m very humbled that I have been chosen to serve as a messenger of this revolution. I don’t take this opportunity lightly, I want to state that I will take on this responsibility and I will execute it with nobility. Anybody who wants to assume that the NUP will keep silent, your days are out. We shall go out bare knuckles. Expect the loudest noise, that will be the purpose of our office,” Mufumbiro said.

*****

URN