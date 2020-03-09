We are not affected by police withdrawal- KCCA

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The withdrawal of police personnel from Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA will not in any way affect the Authority, the spokesperson Peter Kaujju has revealed.

It comes a week after police spokesperson, Fred Enanga disclosed that the Inspector General of Police-IGP, Martin Okoth Ochola had written to the Acting KCCA Executive Director Andrew Kitaka notifying him about the planned recall of 261 police officers from the authority to boost their manpower.

He however said they hadn’t received a response from the Authority. As a result, the IGP directed commanders in Kampala Metropolitan Area to withdrawal the officers. The officers have been guarding KCCA installations, personnel like directors and supporting the KCCA Law Enforcement team to maintain order in the city.

The withdrawal wouldn’t affect the security of the Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, KCCA ED and City Hall. For instance, URN observes that there are eight police officers at City Hall six at the gate and two at the entrance close to the main reception.

The KCCA spokesperson Peter Kaujju has confirmed the recall of police personnel saying it hasn’t affected the authority. He says business is going on well after all much of their work is technical.

URN visited the Central and Kawempe Division officers and found Local Defense Unit officers in charge of security. Maj Yusuf Bilal Katamba the spokesperson of the Uganda People’s Defense Force Infantry Division, said KCCA sought reinforcement following the police withdrawal.

Although he couldn’t name the areas and number of personnel deployed, Katamba said they had to respond and provide security until KCCA is able to sort itself.

The Kampala Division Mayor, Charles Sserunjoji told URN that they have been receiving eight police officers to guard the division, four during day and four in the night. He told URN that he still expects police to deploy personnel to guard the premises.

Police statistics show that that there are 41,760 personnel across the country. However, nearly 51 percent of these are deployed in the Kampala Metropolitan area that covers Kampala city, Wakiso and Mukono districts. Kampala metropolitan area has 18 policing divisions with a minimum of 250 police officers each.

*****

URN