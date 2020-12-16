We are in a war- Lukwago tells Katwe supporters

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has told supporters in Katwe in Makindye Division that Uganda is in a situation of war not an election.

He referred to actions of government like the killings that happened during protests that followed the arrest of the National Unity Platform-NUP presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi last month.

He also cited the warning by the United Nation to their staff to stay away from Uganda because of the fragile situation in the country. Lukwago says it is now time for all change loving Ugandans to raise and cast their ballot such that they can get rid of a dictatorship.

He, however, said this is not a fight between political parties but against oppression, persecution and injustice among other vices that have ravaged the country.

Lukwago, who is seeking a third term, says he will not stop demanding for rule of law and accountability. He vowed to continue fighting for the rights of the urban poor and castigated government for trying to chase low-income earners like hawkers, street vendors and Boda boda riders from the city among others.

Lukwago has always argued that if vendors are to be taken off the streets, the government should have a clear plan of where to resettle them. He has also opposed attempts by government to introduce a Boda boda free zone that would bar Boda Bodas from accessing the Central Business District.

He insists that stakeholders in the city should be sufficiently consulted on matters that affect them and that policies and programs be adopted to help the urban poor rather than eliminate them. Lukwago further said that he would continue fighting for people in markets. In September, President, Yoweri Museveni asked KCC to repossess all city government markets and conduct fresh elections there.

Lukwago has often called for elections and when he still chaired council meetings passed the KCCA Market Ordinance which sought to streamline activities in markets in Kampala.

He says markets are a nursery bed for businesses and a source of income for many people and hence should be protected.

Lukwago says no matter the humiliations he goes through and the labeling that he is anti-development, he will continue fighting for the welfare of the people of Kampala such that development is inclusive.

Jamidah Nabisere, a resident of Kevin Two Parish says the biggest challenge they face is garbage. She says they are required to pay Shillings 2000 for a buggy bag of 50kg, an amount that many do not pay.

She says residents end up dumping garbage in drains, which clogs them making the area prone to floods during rains. Nabisere says they need their leaders to promote better sanitation in the area by providing more garbage trucks and sensitising residents.

Lukwago was escorted by other candidates like Makindye West Member of Parliament Allan Sewanyana, Dr. Stella Nyanzi who is contesting for election as Kampala Woman Member of Parliament, Allan Atuhairwe, who is standing for Lord Councilor Makindye 4 and Doreen Sabuka for Woman Councilor Makindye among others.

