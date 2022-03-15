Wanted armed robber beaten to comma in Gulu city, gun recovered

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A suspected armed motorcycle robber in Gulu city is fighting for his life after being beaten to pulp by an angry mob.

The suspect, whose identity has been established as Samuel Akena, was beaten into coma by a mob from Green Valley cell in Green Valley Bardege-Layibi division on Tuesday morning at around 6:00am after he was spotted with a gun.

Witnesses say the suspect who was dressed in civilian clothes pretended to be a passenger and asked an unsuspecting boda boda rider for a lift.

However, people nearby became suspicious when they noticed he was concealing a gun, prompting them to charge on him and beat him up to a comma.

Hassan Kato, the Forth Division Army Spokesperson told URN that the suspect had been on the security wanted list for armed criminal activities within Gulu city, Nwoya, Omoro, and Amuru districts.

He noted that the suspect is a ring leader of a criminal gang that has been terrorizing the areas noting that his arrest will link security to his colleagues.

Kato identified the recovered gun which was loaded with ammunition as UG PSO 5654101243 belonging to Stonewall Security Company Limited.

The gun has been exhibited while Akena,.

Similarly, Timothy Orach Ivan, a boda-boda rider also in the same morning lost his Bajaj motorcycle registration number UFH 995S to armed robbers.

Orach told URN from Gulu Central Police Station that the two armed men waylaid him from Layibi Techo in Bardege-Layibi division along Gulu-Nimule highway on Tuesday at around 6:00am after he had dropped off a passenger.

He explained that the attackers ordered him to surrender his motorcycle but was shot on the right hand when he tried to resist.

At least ten cases of armed motorcycle robberies have been registered at Gulu Central Police Station in the last one and half months.

Emmy Ocen, the Chairperson Gulu City West Boda-Boda Association says the armed robbers disguise as passengers and attack their unsuspecting victims or waylay them during evening hours or at dark spots.

Bonny Bamwiseki, the Forth Division Army Commander however says preliminary findings indicate that the guns being used in the murder are from South Sudan.

*****

URN