Wakiso receives 2.4 million face masks for free distribution

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Wakiso district has received 2.4million face masks from government for free distribution to residents as part of the Covid-19 preventive measures.

The mask distribution exercise was officially launched by Wakiso Resident District Commissioner, Rose Kirabira at the district headquarters on Wednesday.

She revealed that the Health Ministry has delivered the masks directly to the sub county, town council and municipal headquarters from where the LC I authorities would pick them and distribute them to the beneficiaries.

Kirabira explained that although the total population of Wakiso district currently stands at 3 million people, children below six years of age were not considered.

Godfrey Kuruhiira, the Wakiso Chief Administrative Officer says the Covid-19 pandemic is real and no longer a myth. He asked residents to learn to live with the virus by implementing the preventive measures issued by government.

Kuruhiira also called upon Ugandans to eat well in addition to observing the Standard Operating Procedures-SOPs, which he said is among the many reasons those who are infected recover quickly.

Dr. Mathias Lugoloobi, the Wakiso District Health Officer thanked government for living up to its promise to provide masks to residents despite the fact that it has taken some time to become a reality.

He explained that the masks are reusable and called upon the beneficiaries to wash them and keep them clean for reuse.

When President Yoweri Museveni declared a countrywide lock-down due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in March this year, he promised that government would distribute free face masks to residents starting with border districts followed by Kampala and Wakiso before rolling out to other parts of the country.

******

URN