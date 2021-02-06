Wakiso gets UGX 744m for construction of classroom blocks, teachers houses

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government has disbursed a total of 744 million Shillings for the construction of classroom blocks, teachers houses, rehabilitation of old classrooms and purchase of furniture in 20 schools across Wakiso district.

The beneficiaries include Bussi-Bulange Primary School and Bussi-Gombe Primary School will each get a classroom block at a cost of 178.7 million Shillings, Nakitokolo Primary school and Buwembo Primary School in Namayumba sub-county with a total expense of 98.8 million Shillings for two classroom blocks, Gayaza Church of Uganda Primary School and Gayaza Girls Primary School in Kasangati Town Council where a teachers house and a 2-stance pit latrine will be built at a cost of 186 million Shillings.

Part of the money will also be used for the rehabilitation of a two-classroom block at Kikandwa Church of Uganda Primary School in Kakiri sub-county at 115.5 million Shillings. and the purchase of 40 3-seater wooden desks for each of 13 schools including Kisimbiri Primary School, Mayirikiti Muslim Primary School, Wampeewo Primary School, Light and Grammer Primary School and Naggulu UMEA Primary School. The desks will cost 64.6 million Shillings.

The constructions which, according to the District Education Officer Fredrick Kiyingi Kinobe had been halted since last year for various reasons will now commence in the third quarter of the financial year 2020/2021. They are part of the bigger 1.9 billion Shillings project which the central government is implementing under the Wakiso District Education Department this year.

Kinobe encouraged all school administrators, parents and local leaders to play a supervisory role to ensure that the projects are handled well and that they get value for money at the end of te construction.

Wakiso District Chief Administrative Officer Godfrey Kuruhira has already handed over the contract documents to the contractors and urged them to introduce themselves to the communities and the school administrators before they begin their work as part of promoting transparency in their activities.

Kuruhira also urged the constructors to avoid shoddy work .

URN