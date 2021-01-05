Wakiso candidates ‘help’ pick voters’ slips; official says it’s illegal

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | After the Electoral Commission stopped campaigns in 13 districts with Wakiso district inclusive, candidates in Wakiso have resorted to camping at the issuing centres for voter slips at the parish level to collect them for people so that they can take them to their homes and solicit for votes.

The electoral commission started issuing voter slips yesterday at parish levels for the voters to pick them and the exercise will take 10 days. But some aspiring candidates have camped at the issuing centres to collect the voter slips for the people in the areas they want to represent at different levels.

Doreen Nalukenge who is aspiring for the post of a woman councilor representing Mpunga ward at Wakiso town council on a National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket was found at Mpunga LC1 where they are issuing voter slips collecting a number of slips for different people. She said that taking these voters’ slips to the people at their homes is one way of campaigning and reaching to the people in this time when they campaigns in Wakiso were discontinued.

Abdul Shakur Makubuya claims that some people missed the message that the voter slip are now available for collection and that’s why he is helping to deliver them to the concerned citizens.

But the Wakiso district Returning officer Tolbert Musinguzi has cautioned all the people who are picking voter slips on behalf of other people to stop it because it’s illegal.

URN