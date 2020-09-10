Wakiso authorities resolve to widen Nsangi-Buloba road

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Wakiso district works department has resolved to widen the passage through Buloba swamp along Nsangi-Buloba road in preparation for its upgrade to tarmac.

Eng. Lillian Namutebi from Wakiso District Works Department, says they intend to widen the road in the swamp from the current 7 meters to 12 meters to avoid inconvenience when the construction work starts.

She explains that the narrowness of the road coupled with heavy traffic contributes to the collapse of the section in the swamp whenever it rains.

In an interview with URN on Wednesday during the routine inspection of the road on Wednesday, Eng. Namutebi said the department is working with other stakeholders including environmentalists to come up with an environmental impact assessment report.

She also disclosed that the Shillings 370m bridge now under construction in the 500-meter swamp will be completed in not less than two weeks’ time and opened to road users. Construction of the bridge began in May this year following a heavy downpour, which made the road impassable leading to its closure to heavy traffic.

The entire project requires Shillings 1.5billion to see the construction of three bridges in the swamp. However, Wakiso District Eng. Sam Mwesigwa, says they have only managed to secure funds for one bridge.

The LC 5 chairperson Matia Lwanga Bwanika says in addition to enforcing the NEMA act to prevent infringement on the environment, there is need for government to realize the importance and strategic position of Wakiso district and release the required funds for the road works.

Wakiso district passed a budget estimate of over Shillings 80billion for the financial year 2020/21. Bwanika says Wakiso district contributes 30 percent to the national GDP, saying they would have fixed most of their roads if they were receiving an equitable allocation of resources.

URN