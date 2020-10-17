VP Ssekandi’s agents complain about defaced posters

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Campaign posters of the Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi have been defaced as the battle for Bukoto Central Constituency MP Seat heats up.

Before his nomination on Friday, at Kyannamukaaka sub-county headquarters in Masaka district, Ssekandi’s and his campaign team found several of his campaign posters pulled down and defaced.

The defaced campaign posters had been plastered on buildings in various trading centers in the two sub-counties of Kyesiiga and Kyannamukaaka.

Gerald Ntuuwa, the manager of Ssekandi’s campaign team claims that the posters are defaced by People Power agents.

He says that the posters were defaced on Thursday night to cause confrontation with intentions of portraying their candidate in a bad light.

After his nomination, Ssekandi said that he is open to dialogue with his political opponents. He also said that confident in retaining the parliamentary position because he still has incomplete programs he needs to accomplish.

Section 83 (2) of the Parliamentary Election act 2001, states that “Any person who maliciously defaces or removes or tears, any election poster of any nominated candidate, commits an offence and is liable, on conviction to a fine not exceeding thirty currency points or imprisonment not exceeding one year or both.”

Ssekandi will contest against NUPs Magellan Kazibwe, who denied that NUP agents are behind the defacing of his rival’s posters.

The other candidates in the race are DP’s Richard Ssebamala and independent candidates Fredrick Ddembe, Godfrey Mayanja Sseremba and Evelyn Namaganda.

********

URN