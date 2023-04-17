VP Alupo urges schools to reject homosexuality

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT l Vice President Jessica Alupo has urged school administrators not to give any opportunity for homosexuality to manifest in their institutions.

In recent times, schools have been targeted for the promotion and recruitment of students into homosexuality. Some students have been caught practicing homosexuality.

VP Jessica Alupo said that students and school administrators should be aware of the increasing vice of homosexuality which is being disguised as a universal human right.

In her written message read by State Minister for Higher Education John Chrysestom Muyingo at the function to commemorate 60 years of Ndejje Senior Secondary School in Luwero district, Alupo asked the school administrators not to allow homosexuality to occur in the institutions.

Alupo also called upon the Board Governors and parents to remain vigilant in the fight against homosexuality.

Ketty Lamaro the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Sports asked the schools to pay attention to the spiritual growth of learners so as to help them preserve values and cultures, especially in the current environment which is infiltrated by behaviors that don’t conform to African values.

Canon Dr. Charles Kahigiriza, the headteacher of Ndejje Senior Secondary School, said as Church founded the institution, Ndejje will never accept homosexuality and they have introduced a policy to sensitize their students about the dangers of vice.

Brother Augustine Mugabo the Chairperson of the Association of Secondary School Headteachers of Uganda said any student caught practicing homosexuality will be expelled and they will never tolerate the behavior.

Ndejje Senior Secondary School started as a private school in 1963 and later became a government-aided school with the support of the then minister of Education Dr. Luyimbazi Zaake who was also a Member of Parliament for the area.

In 1981-1986, the school was greatly affected and declined in enrollment due to the National Resistance Army war that ushered President Yoweri Museveni into power. However, it later rebounded and currently, it has a total enrollment of 2,506 students.

The school has produced a number of key figures in the country who include Justice Solomy Balungi Bbosa, Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba, Kira EV CEO Engineer Paul Musasizi, Musician Judith Babirye and Former Attorney General Dr.Edward Kiddu Makubuya.

*****

URN