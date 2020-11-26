Voters in Bulambuli task Museveni to fix roads, floods

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Bulambuli district have tasked President Yoweri Museveni to address the poor state of roads in the area and the issues of floods that have persistently plagued the area. The current floods have damaged roads, schools, and health facilities among others, but residents want the President to look for solutions to see that people access social services.

The residents argue that they have struggled with the poor state of roads in the area, which hinders transportation of their products to the markets. They also cite the constant floods in the area which have affected agriculture.

The lower part of Bulambuli district has in the past experienced floods especially during the rainy season, hampering production and transportation of merchandise from the gardens to market centers. Several people have also been displaced from their homes.

Bulambuli is popular for being the food basket for Bugisu sub-region specializing mainly in cereals such as maize, sunflower, beans, and rice, but the state of the roads hinders the movement of these agricultural products to the market.

Johnson Mutende, a farmer in Bulaako Parish Muyembe sub county attributed the floods to lack of excavators to open up water channels which he said the President should provide.

Judith Aketcho, a resident of Nabbongo sub county decries that they have been financially crippled in their women SACCOs because their products cannot be transported due to the poor access roads resulting in price fluctuation.

Aketcho wants Museveni to prioritize women SACCOs and empower them with funds since they are incapacitated.

Alex Burundo, the Member of Parliament Bulambuli County says the president should direct the works ministry to increase the funds meant for road construction. He also says that there is need to construct interconnecting bridges to direct large volumes of water.

President Museveni is in Bugisu sub-region on his campaign trail.

URN