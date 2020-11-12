Voters in areas annexed to Masaka city demand effective representation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Voters in areas that were recently annexed to Masaka city are clamoring for effective representation and fair distribution of social services.

To realize the creation of Masaka city in July this year, it required that the neighbouring districts of Kalungu and Lwengo to surrender part of their areas to be annexed to Masaka municipality to meet the requirements for elevation to city status.

The parishes of Kitiredde and Ssenya from Lwengo district were annexed while in Kalungu district, the boundaries were extended up-to Kibisi and Kasanje parishes on top of two sub counties of Kabonera and Mukungwe that were formally part of Masaka district.

Residents in the new areas are now demanding that leaders prioritize social service delivery which will improve their standards of living.

Moses Kafeero, a resident of Kirowooza village in Kibisi parish says being at the periphery of Kalungu district, they missed out on several social-development opportunities which they now intend to attract from the new city.

He indicates that the area is suffering with poor road infrastructure, lack of safe water and electricity supply, which are services they are longing for from the new city.

According to Kafeero, the on-going political campaigns are an opportunity to directly present their demands to candidates.

Francis Bidandi Ssali, the vice-chairperson of Kantungamye in Kiteredde parish which was annexed from Lwengo district says they are looking forward to a new city leadership that can ably fix the social service gaps.

Charles Wasswa Kaboggoza, the chairperson elders council in Kiteredde parish which was also annexed from Lwengo district says they have for long been missing out on effective representation both at the local council national levels which has affected the development of the area.

*****

URN