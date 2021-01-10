Sunday , January 10 2021
VOTER EDUCATION: EC register has 18.1 million

The Independent January 10, 2021 The News Today Leave a comment

Electoral Commission officials counting the vote at a polling station in 2016. There are 18 people eligible to vote this time. INDEPENDENT /JIMMY SIY

📌 Total number of voters Uganda elections 2021
✅ Number of Voters: 18,103,603
✅ Number of Polling Stations:34,684

📌 Districts with highest populations
➡ Kampala 1,280,409
➡ Wakiso 1,154,857
➡ Kasese 384,058
➡ Mukono 355,275
➡ Ntungamo 268,541
➡ Tororo 268,434
➡ Luwero 257,115
➡ Kamuli 236,917
➡ Buikwe 235,640
➡ Isingiro 233,099

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There are 18,103,603 voters and 34,684 polling satations that will participate in the January 14, 2021 Uganda Presidential and Parliamentary elections, the Electoral Commission has confirmed. This voter number is up by 3 million from the last election in 2016.

The districts with the highest voter population remain in central Uganda – that is Kampala and Wakiso at 1 million plus, Mukono at over 300,000 and Luwero over 250,000.

Tororo, Kasese, Ntungamo,  Kamuli and Buikwe are also in the top 10.

Uganda goes into elections starting tomorrow with elections of councillors, then MPS and President on January 14, to be followed by polls at various levels, including the army.

The 2016 elections had 15,277,198 registered voters, and ended with a turnout of 67.61%.

2016 RESULTS

Candidates

 Party

 Votes

 %
 Abed Bwanika  PDP            89,005 0.90%
 Amama Mbabazi  Independent          136,519 1.39%
 Baryamureeba Venansius  Independent            52,798 0.54%
 Benon Buta Biraaro  FPU            25,600 0.26%
 Kizza Besigye Kifefe  FDC      3,508,687 35.61%
 Mabirizi Joseph  Independent            24,498 0.25%
 Maureen Faith Kyalya Waluube  Independent            42,833 0.43%
 Yoweri Kaguta Museveni  NRM      5,971,872 60.62%
 Valid Votes       9,851,812
 Invalid Votes          477,319 4.62%
 Total Votes Cast     10,329,131 67.6

📌 Uganda 🇺🇬 Election DATES 2021
1⃣  Jan 11,2021 ➡ Councillors older persons
2⃣  Jan 11,2021 ➡ Councillors PWDs
3⃣  Jan 11,2021 ➡ Youth Reps
4⃣  Jan 12,2021 ➡ Councillors older persons
5⃣  Jan 12,2021 ➡ Councillors PWDs
6⃣  Jan 12,2021 ➡ Councillors Youth
7⃣  Jan 14,2021 ➡ Elections of President and MPs
8⃣  Jan 17-18,2021 ➡ National Conference Older persons
9⃣  Jan 17-18,2021 ➡ National Conference PWDs
🔟  Jan 17-18,2021 ➡ National Conference Workers
1⃣ 1⃣  Jan 20,2021 ➡ Mayors, District Chairpersons
1⃣ 2⃣  Jan 21-22,2021 ➡ National Conference Female Youth
1⃣ 3⃣  Jan 25,2021 ➡ Municipality & City Divisions chairs
1⃣ 4⃣  Jan 27,2021 ➡ Councillors older persons District
1⃣ 5⃣  Jan 27,2021 ➡ Councillors PWDs District
1⃣ 6⃣  Jan 27,2021 ➡ Councillors Youth District
1⃣ 7⃣  Jan 27,2021 ➡ Worker Reps to District LG Councils
1⃣ 8⃣  Jan 29,2021 ➡ Election of UPDF MPs
1⃣ 9⃣  Jan 13 & Feb 1,2021 ➡ Regional Conferences Youth MPs
2⃣ 0⃣  Feb 3,2021 ➡ Sub-county/town/municipal Division chairs

📌 Election offences and penalties

✳ Voting on behalf of another person (living or dead) ▶ Prison 5 years
✳ Preventing a person from voting  ▶ Fine sh100,000
✳ Voting more than once is an offence and on conviction ▶ Fine sh500,000
✳ Refusing to have one’s fingers to be inspected ▶ Fine sh100,000
✳ Election official wrongly counting vote ▶  Fine sh500,000

Election Officials should note the following:

▶ When an Election Officer, an Agent or Observer, at any polling station, assists any voter with a disability, he/she commits an offence.
▶ Failure by the Presiding Officer to submit voting results is an offence and the offender is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding 100,000/= (One hundred thousand shillings) or imprisonment not exceeding one year or both.
▶ Preventing a person from voting is an offence and anyone who commits the offence of obstruction is liable to a fine of 200,000/= (Two hundred thousand shillings) or imprisonment for two years.
▶ Any Election Officer who knowingly counts a ballot paper in favor of the candidate for whom it was not cast, commits an offence. On conviction a person is liable to a fine not exceeding 500,000/= (Five hundred thousand shillings) or imprisonment not exceeding five years or both.

Offences by stakeholders

▶ Pretending to have a disability is an offence and any person who commits
this offence is liable to a fine not exceeding l00,000/= (One hundred
thousand shillings) or imprisonment not exceeding two years or both.
▶ Assisting a voter without authority is an offence and the offender will
on conviction be liable to a fine not exceeding 200,000/= (Two hundred
thousand shillings) or two years imprisonment or both.
▶ Voting more than once is an offence and on conviction a person is liable
to a fine not exceeding 500,000/= (Five hundred thousand shillings) or to
imprisonment not exceeding five years or both.

▶ Refusing to have one’s fingers to be inspected is an offence and the offender
is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding 200,000/ (Two hundred thousand shillings) or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding two years or both.
▶ Voting on behalf of another person (living or dead) is an offence and on
conviction one is liable to imprisonment of five years (without option of a
fine).
▶ Selling alcohol within four hundred metres of any polling station is an
offence and any person who commits this offence is liable on conviction
to a fine not exceeding 200,000/= (Two hundred thousand shillings) or
imprisonment not exceeding twelve months or both.
▶ Any person who arms himself or herself during any part of polling day
with any arms or ammunition without lawful authority commits an offence
and shall on conviction be liable to a fine not exceeding 200,000/= (Two
hundred thousand shillings) or imprisonment not exceeding two years or
both.
▶ Preventing a person from voting is an offence and anyone who commits
the offence of obstruction is liable to a fine of 200,000/= (Two hundred
thousand shillings) or imprisonment for two years.

 VOTER EDUCATION HANDBOOK (click HERE to read online)

 The PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS ACT, 2005 (click HERE to read online)

📌 PRESIDENTS HISTORY UGANDA (SOURCE WIKIPEDIA)
No. Portrait Name
(Birth–Death)		 Elected Term of office Political party Prime minister(s)
Took office Left office Time in office
1 Mutesa II of Buganda.jpg Edward Mutesa
(1924–1969)		 1963 9 October 1963 2 March 1966
(deposed.)		 2 years, 144 days Kabaka Yekka Obote
2 Obote cropped.png Milton Obote
(1925–2005)		 2 March 1966 15 April 1966 44 days Uganda People’s Congress Himself
15 April 1966 25 January 1971
(deposed.)		 4 years, 285 days Position abolished

No. Portrait Name
(Birth–Death)		 Term of office Military Prime minister(s)
Took office Left office Time in office
3 Idi Amin -Archives New Zealand AAWV 23583, KIRK1, 5(B), R23930288.jpg Idi Amin
(1925–2003)		 25 January 1971 11 April 1979
(deposed.)		 8 years, 76 days Ugandan Armed Forces Position abolished

No. Portrait Name
(Birth–Death)		 Elected Term of office Political party Prime minister(s)
Took office Left office Time in office
4 No image.png Yusuf Lule
(1912–1985)		 13 April 1979 20 June 1979
(deposed.)		 68 days Independent
(UNLF)		 Position abolished
5 No image.png Godfrey Binaisa
(1920–2010)		 20 June 1979 12 May 1980
(deposed.)		 327 days Uganda People’s Congress
(UNLF)
6 No image.png Paulo Muwanga
(1921–1991)		 12 May 1980 22 May 1980
(resigned.)		 10 days Uganda People’s Congress
(UNLF)
Presidential Commission 22 May 1980 15 December 1980 207 days
(2) Obote cropped.png Milton Obote
(1925–2005)		 1980 17 December 1980 27 July 1985
(deposed.)		 4 years, 222 days Uganda People’s Congress Allimadi

 

No. Portrait Name
(Birth–Death)		 Term of office Military Prime minister(s)
Took office Left office Time in office
7 No image.png General Bazilio Olara-Okello
(1929–1990)		 27 July 1985 29 July 1985
(resigned.)		 2 days Ugandan Armed Forces Position vacant
8 No image.png General Tito Okello
(1914–1996)		 29 July 1985 26 January 1986
(deposed.)		 181 days Ugandan Armed Forces Muwanga
Waligo
 
No. Portrait Name
(Birth–Death)		 Elected Term of office Political party Prime minister(s)
Took office Left office Time in office
9 Yoweri Museveni September 2015.jpg Yoweri Museveni
(1944–)		 1996
2001
2006
2011
2016		 26 January 1986 Incumbent 34 years, 341 days National Resistance Movement Kisekka
Adyebo
Musoke
Nsibambi
Mbabazi
Rugunda

No. Portrait Name
(Birth–Death)		 Term of office Political party Head(s) of state
Took office Left office Time in office
1 Obote cropped.png Milton Obote
(1925–2005)		 9 October 1962 15 April 1966 3 years, 188 days Uganda People’s Congress Elizabeth II
Mutesa
Himself
Post abolished (15 April 1966 – 18 December 1980)
2 No image.png Otema Allimadi
(1929–2001)		 18 December 1980 27 July 1985
(deposed.)		 4 years, 221 days Uganda People’s Congress Obote
3 No image.png Paulo Muwanga
(1921–1991)		 1 August 1985 25 August 1985 24 days Independent Okello
4 No image.png Abraham Waligo
(1928–2000)		 25 August 1985 26 January 1986
(deposed.)		 154 days Independent Okello
5 No image.png Samson Kisekka
(1912–1999)		 30 January 1986 22 January 1991 4 years, 357 days National Resistance Movement Museveni
6 No image.png George Cosmas Adyebo
(1947–2000)		 22 January 1991 18 November 1994 3 years, 300 days National Resistance Movement Museveni
7 No image.png Kintu Musoke
(1938–)		 18 November 1994 5 April 1999 4 years, 138 days National Resistance Movement Museveni
8 Apolo Nsibambi (cropped).jpg Apolo Nsibambi
(1940–2019)		 5 April 1999 24 May 2011 12 years, 49 days National Resistance Movement Museveni
9 Amama Mbabazi.jpg Amama Mbabazi
(1949–)		 24 May 2011 18 September 2014 3 years, 117 days National Resistance Movement Museveni
10 Ruhakana Rugunda.jpg Ruhakana Rugunda
(1947–)		 18 September 2014 Incumbent 6 years, 109 days National Resistance Movement Museveni
 

