Voter bribery claims persist in Sembabule district ahead of NRM primaries

Sembabule, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Allegations of voter bribery have persisted in Sembabule district ahead of the National Resistance Movement- NRM party primaries for Mawogola West and North constituencies.

The NRM members in both constituencies will vote on Wednesday to elect the Members of Parliament flag bearers. This is after the earlier polls were canceled due to acts of violence.

Despite the heavy security presence to maintain law and order during the elections, the camps of President Museveni’s younger brother Godfrey Aine Kaguta and Shartsi Musherure; a daughter to Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kahamba Kuteesa are allegedly continuing to engage in other electoral malpractices to manipulate voters according to residents.

Naziruh Ddamulira, a resident of Kinyansi Village in Mabindo Sub-county, says the contenders changed the strategies from intimidation and harassment, and have now resorted to bribing of voters.

According to him, the bribery is prevalent in the sub-counties of Mabindo, Mijwala and Sembabule town council in Mawogola North Constituency, where stiff competition is between Aine Kaguta and Musherure.

He explains that after security blocked routes to deny candidates from ferrying none residents to vote, they have through their campaign agents resorted to voter bribery as the available alternative to winning the polls.

Salim Kisekka, who is one of the contestants for Mawogola North Constituency confirms the claims, alleging the bribery is largely committed by agents from the Shartsi Musherure’s campaign camp.

“We have often interfaced with them bribing voters and we are also asking voters to eat the money but vote wisely. We have regularly asked the NRM electoral commission to reign in but all in vain, but the voters are going to solve the problem with results,” he noted.

Ismail Wagaba, another resident in Mijwala Sub County who also intends to vie for Mawogola North Constituency parliamentary seat on the independent ticket says that the habits of voter bribery and intimidation have a long history in the area and it’s being embraced by many people.

He argues that despite being illegal in the election exercise, the police lack the clout to restrain those perpetrating the habit who he says are acting with a lot of impunity and highhandedness.

Wagaba says that in some areas, the campaign agents have duped voters to give in their contacts details including National Identification Numbers- NINs before they are given bribes, saying that these are being used to pre-empt the result ahead of the actual voting on Wednesday.

Charles Muwanguzi, the chief campaign agent for Shartsi Musherure when contacted about the matter denied the allegations, describing them as rumours being spread by their opponents to discredit his candidate.

Aine Kaguta has also distanced himself from any form of malpractices arguing that the only money he has released is going to him pay his polling agents.

Muhammad Nsubuga, the Greater Masaka Regional Police Spokesperson when asked about their response to the reports, he asked for time to consult about the same.

URN