Voluntary male circumcision yields results in Kawempe division

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a bid to fight HIV infection in men and young adolescents by at least 60% according to UNAIDS recommendation, KKCA/CDC Urban Health Project, prioritized Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision (VMMC) VMMC is offered as part of the comprehensive HIV services package at Kisugu and Komamboga HC IIIs in Kampala Capital City. Quite a big number of clients were circumcised in Komamboga and Kisugu Health Centre IIIs during October-December 2022.

The VMMC team employed methods including community outreach, engaging Village Health Teams (VHTs) and Division Health Teams (DHTs) among others to achieve the results according to Stephen Mbabazi, Research, Learning and Adaptive Coordinator KCCA/CDC Urban Health Strategy.

Pius Kyeyune, 23, a resident of Kawempe North, Kizza zone and a boda-boda rider at Kalerwe stage accessed Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision services at a camp organized by the KCCA/CDC Urban Health Project.

“Having had a great desire to be circumcised an idea that arose from the good stories conveyed by many of my friends from childhood, I responded to a community drive call from one of the community mobilizers during one of the mornings at home where the public was being notified of the availability of circumcision services at Komamboga Health Centre III,”

“The continuous discomfort that arose from my childhood school friends and positive preaching on the importance of being circumcised by fellow Boda-boda riders at my stage further forced me to visit the facility,”