Vivo Energy cleans up its fuel stations as private cars return on the road

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | Vivo Energy Uganda, the distributor and marketer of Shell branded fuels and lubricants in Uganda embarked on a deep cleaning and sanitizing exercise at its Shell service stations countrywide in preparation for the resumption of vehicle traffic on the roads.

The company said on May 25 that the move followed the easing of restrictions announced by the government on the movement of private motorists among other measures during the current COVID-19 lockdown.

The objective of the IGNITE initiative is to provide reassurance to all, of the readiness of the Shell service stations to serve its customers post lockdown by implementing enhanced site hygiene and safety measures in compliance with the set Ministry of Health and World Health Organisation guidelines.

Gilbert Assi, the managing director at Vivo Energy Uganda launched IGNITE at Shell Kira road and led all staff to conduct an onsite cleaning and sanitizing exercise. During the exercise, customers were engaged for feedback purposes on service and safety issues.

The similar exercise was carried out simultaneously at Shell Kaazi, Shell Kabalagala, Shell Bugolobi, Shell Lugogo and Shell Makindye.

“At Vivo Energy Uganda, we support the efforts of the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation, to fight the spread of the corona virus. Through IGNITE, we are going the extra mile to put in place recommended safety guidelines to ensure protection and peace of mind of all our staff and customers during each visit to our Shell service stations,” said Gilbert Assi.

Over 150 Shell retail sites have provided hand wash and sanitizing facilities at various locations to enable customers keep their hands clean, Assi said.