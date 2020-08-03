Virtual campaigns knock young aspirants out of competition

Bundibugyo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Young aspirants in Bundibugyo District have expressed concern about the high cost of virtual campaigns. It follows a ban on open rallies by Electoral Commission because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Previously, some political radio talk show hosts would invite aspirants to participate in discussions where they would share their ideas with voters free of charge. This has since changed since EC announced the virtual campaigns.

The two radio stations in the district, UBC and Development FM- are now charging between Shillings 500,000 and 1,000,000 to host political aspirants per hour. A number of young aspirants say they don’t have money to buy airtime on radio or pay bloggers.

Harriet Musumba, who is eyeing the Bundibugyo Woman MP seat, says she is finding difficulty to access media platforms due to the high costs involved. She says most youthful aspirants don’t have money they can bank on to invest in virtual campaigns, which might affect their political ambition.

Musumba notes that the virtual campaigns might not favor young people who are not known to majority of voters.

Nyansio Byomuntura has opted for door to door campaigns to reach out to voters as he campaigns for election as Bubukwanga sub county LC V councilor. Byomuntura says most young people like him cannot afford the costs of virtue campaigns.

According to Byomuntura, one of the stations asked him for Shillings 200,000 to play his campaign song for a month, which he has failed to raise. He wants Electoral Commission to allow them organise regulated meetings.

Scovia Kabasomi, who is eyeing the women councilors LC V seat is worried that the status quo favors incumbents. She urges that many office holders are busy mobilising voters in the name of monitoring projects.

“Someone without a job and has good ideas for the district will not out compete a leader who has been in office for ten or fifteen years,” she said.

Harriet Ntabazi, who contested for the woman parliamentary seat and lost in 2016, says the imbalance will mostly affect women. She says most female aspirants lack resources for such campaigns.

Longino Muhindo, the programs manager Development FM allays the fears by the aspirants, saying the costs vary depending on the political position one is contesting for.

He advises candidates to buy airtime depending on their abilities.

