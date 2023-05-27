Vipers SC wins Uganda Premier League

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vipers SC are winners of the Star Times Uganda Premier League. Vipers, the defending champions defeated Busoga United 5-0 on the final day of the season at St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende.

To secure their championship, the Venoms not only needed to secure a win but also hoped for SC Villa loses their final match against URA FC.

SC Villa which commenced the much-anticipated day as the frontrunners, concluded the season in third place with 52 points after KCCA defeated Bright Stars 5-0.

Vipers claimed the title by virtue of a superior goal difference, having leveled on points (53)with KCCA.

In the crucial encounter at Kitende, Abubakar Lawal’s brace, and goals from Yunus Sentamu, Martin Kizza, and Bright Anukani, sealed victory for Vipers.



Meanwhile, at Lugogo, where KCCA FC hosted Bright Stars, forward Rogers Mato netted four goals, with Charles Lwanga adding another to their tally. However, Jackson Mayanja’s side could only secure the second spot in the final standings.

At Wankulukuku SC Villa fans, who had turned up in big numbers left disappointed.

URA FC silenced the near-fully packed Mutesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku with a 1-0 victory over hosts SC Villa, courtesy of Najib Fesali’s second-half goal.

Earlier in the day, there was an air of celebration at Wankulukuku as Villa fans envisaged a triumphant occasion, given their advantage over rivals Vipers and KCCA FC.

At the outset, Villa maintained hopes of scoring a goal through the efforts of Charles Bbaale, but their attacks were thwarted by URA’s well-organized defensive line.

In the 61st minute, URA capitalized on a free kick from Saidi Kyeyune, as Najib Fesali headed the ball into the net, shattering SC Villa’s hopes of claiming the trophy. Despite SC Villa’s attempts to equalize, URA’s goalkeeper, Nafian Alionzi, repelled all their endeavors.

As the final whistle sounded, a number of devastated Villa fans exited the stadium in disbelief, while others directed insults toward URA FC players for denying them the title.

Similarly, distraught by their failure to end the two-decade-long championship drought, SC Villa players were seen in tears at the end of the match.

