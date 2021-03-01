Vipers SC unveils new sponsors Kansai Plascon

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Premier Club Vipers SC has unveiled new Sponsors Plascon paints as their new official partner.

The two years’ new the partnership will see the paint manufacturing company injecting over Shillings 400 million in the Kitende based team.

80% of the money will be paid in cash while the balance will be spent on pre-match activities.

The development will see Plascon Uganda appearing on Vipers SC jerseys at the back end just below the number effective Wednesday when Vipers play Bright Stars FC at the St Mary’s stadium.

Moses Kato, the head of sales at Plascon paints said Vipers’ ambitions grabbed their interest prompting them to partner with the club because it is the only club that can fit their ambitions.

Santosh Gumte, the managing Director of Plascon paints thanked the President and management of the club for accepting to work with Plascon.

Gumte said the two parties share similar ambitions- a thing that brought them together

Gumte said that they hope the two partners will agree to renew the partnership once it expires after two years.

Dr. Lawrence Mulindwa, President Vipers SC also appreciated the new sponsors for accepting to work with Vipers. He said Vipers is grateful for the historical partnership in the development of the game in the country.

Kansai Plascon joins the list of Vipers sponsor. The others are Hima Cement and DFCU Bank. Vipers are also associated with Hard Ware World.

The partnership will see Plascon having access to stadium branding, match day activations as well as being involved in Vipers CSR engagements.

Kansai Plascon Uganda is a subsidiary of Kansai Plascon Proprietary Ltd in South Africa. The Paint manufacturing company also had a club that competed in the Uganda Premier League.

********

URN