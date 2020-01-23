Vipers SC sack coach Golola

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vipers Sports Club have just announced that head coach Edward Golola and his entire technical team have been relieved of their duties with immediate effect.

According to a statement released Thursday afternoon, a caretaker technical team will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts “a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time coach.”

“The club would like to thank Golola and his team for their work during their time at Vipers SC and to wish them success in the future,” said Vipers SC.

The decision comes a day after little known Kajjansi United knocked Vipers out of the Stanbic Uganda Cup, and a few days after SC Villa stunned table leaders 1-0 in the league.