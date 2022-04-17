Vipers go 12 clear, have hands on trophy

🔵 KCCA 1 Vipers 2

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | KCCA FC lost 2-1 to Vipers SC at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo on Easter Saturday to take a decisive 12 point lead at the top of the soccer league table. The tie was a game in hand and the 24th match for both sides for the 2021/22 season.

KCCA FC took an early lead courtesy of a free kick from Ashraf Mugume that was nodded home by Dennis Iguma past Vipers SC custodian Denis Kiggundu in the 5th minute.

KCCA FC custodian Benjamin Ochan was called into action to deny Milton Karisa from close range in the 15th minute.

Vipers’ Karisa was cautioned for a foul on Brian Majwega in the 20th minute.

Brian Aheebwa had a chance to double KCCA FC’s lead when he went for an over head kick that flew inches off the wood work in the 23rd minute.

Vipers SC leveled through Cesar Manzoki who headed past Ochan in the 27th minute.

Anaku should have doubled KCCA FC’s lead when he controlled a good ball from Achai but failed to tap home with Vipers’ custodian to beat in the 33rd minute.

Referee Sabila Ali waved away KCCA FC’s claim for a penalty in the 39th minute, when Siraje Sentamu pulled down Mato Rogers in the box.

One all at halftime it ended.

After recess, Peter Magambo was cautioned for a foul on Yunus Sentamu in the 50th minute.

Jurua attempted to goal from distance but Vipers’ Kiggundu collected the ball in the 54th minute.

Karisa doubled Vipers’ lead in the 61st minute when he nodded the ball past Benjamin Ochan.

KCCA FC lose a league game at home for the first time this season and Vipers stretched their log lead to 12 points ahead of second placed KCCA FC.

KCCA FC visit Bul FC next on 20th April 2022 in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

SOURCE: KCCA FC WEBSITE