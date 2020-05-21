Vipers declared Uganda champions

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Soccer governing body FUFA has declared Vipers the 2019/2020 champions, applying a rule that enables a season to conclude if it cannot continue after 75% of the league has been played.

The Star Times Uganda Premier League clubs had played over 80% of the league, when it was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The football season 2019/2020 was set to end on 30th June 2020 by which date all leagues and competitions should have been concluded.

“As you are all aware, the lockdown on sports activities is still in place until Tuesday 9th June 2020 as directed by His Excellency the President of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in his latest address to the nation on the pandemic,” FUFA president Moses Magogo told the media on Wednesday.

“After thorough consideration of all stakeholders’ interests and issues at hand the FUFA Emergency Executive Committee has decided that all leagues for the season 2019/2020 are deemed concluded under Article 18 of the FUFA Competitions Rules (FCR),” he said.

Maroons Football Club, Proline Football Club and Tooro United have subsequently been relegated.

FUFA’s original plan was to take a firm decision and give direction on the matter if by 31st May 2020 the lock-down on football activities is still in place.

FUFA Decisions

✳ FUFA First Division League – The Star Times Uganda Premier League

All teams having played 25 of their 30 fixtures, 200 out of 240 matches (83.33%) Article 18(c) of the FCR is applied and the table standings adjusted accordingly.

Consequently Vipers Sports Club is hereby declared League Champion for the season 2019/2020 while Maroons Football Club, Proline Football Club and Tooro United Football Club sportingly qualify for the 2nd Division for the season 2020/2021 respectively.

✳ 2-FUFA Second Division League – The Star Times FUFA Big League

At least one club (Nyamityobora Football Club) having played 12 out of 16 matches (75%) Article 18(c) of the FCR is applied and the table standings adjusted accordingly.

Consequently, UPDF Football Club (Rwenzori) and MYDA Football Club (Elgon) sportingly qualify for the 1st division season 2020/2021 while Kansai Plascon Football Club, New Villa Football Club, Dove Football Club (Rwenzori) and Saviours Football Club, Light Secondary School Football Club, Katwe United Football Club (Elgon) sportingly qualify for their respective regional leagues for the season 2020/2021.

The play-offs Kitara FC v Kataka FC and Kiboga Young FC v Ndejje University FC to determine the 3rd team that sportingly qualify to the 1st division season 2020/2021 shall be played before the kick-off of the season 2020/2021.

✳ 3-The Stanbic Bank Uganda Cup

The Stanbic Bank Uganda Cup 2019/2020 was remaining with 2 matches at the round of 16 and the rest of the competition (11 matches).

FUFA will continue monitoring the situation with the desire to conclude the competition.

CAF Competitions

However, for effective planning and Pursuant to the FCR Article 16(6) the Executive Committee has nominated Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club for the CAF Confederations Cup 2021.

✳ 4-FUFA Women Super League

Only the 1st round out of 3 rounds had been played. Pursuant to the FCR Article 18(a) the FUFA Women Super league season 2019/2020 is hereby declared null and void.

All disciplinary decisions taken during the period the league was played remain applicable.

To put the record clear, Muteesa University Women Football Club remains relegated to the respective FUFA Women Regional League.

✳ 5-FUFA Women Elite League

All the teams had completed the first round but no club had played 75% of their season fixtures of the FUFA Women Elite League season 2019/2020 therefore the 1st round table standings are considered final as per FCR Article 18(b).

The final table standings for Victoria Group and Elizabeth Group for 2019/2020 are accordingly adjusted.

Consequently, Isra Soccer Academy Women Football Club (Victoria) and Makerere University Women Football Club (Elizabeth) sportingly qualify to the FUFA Women Super League season 2020/2021.

The play-offs (Asubo Gafford WFC v Tooro Queens WFC) to determine the 3rd team that sportingly qualify to the FUFA Women Super League season 2020/2021 shall be played before the kick-off of the season 2020/2021.

✳ 6-FUFA Third Division Leagues – The FUFA Regional Leagues

Buganda FUFA Regional League

At least one club (Buikwe Red Stars Football Club) having played 15 out of 20 matches (75%) the FCR Article 18(c) is applied and the table standings adjusted accordingly.

Consequently, final play off is Luweero United Football Club (Ssezibwa) v Buwambo United Football Club (Katonga).

Eastern FUFA Regional League

The first round was completed but played below 75%, therefore, the first round table standing is final under the FCR Article 18(b).

Consequently, final play off is Admin Football Club (Bukedi) v Gadafi Football Club (Nile).

Kampala FUFA Regional League

The first round was completed but played below 75%, therefore, the first round table standing is final under the FCR Article 18(b).

Consequently, final play off is Edgars Football Club (Cobra) v CATDA Football Club (Scorpion).

Kitara FUFA Regional League

The first round was completed but played below 75%, therefore, the first round table standing is final under the FCR Article 18(b).

Consequently, final play off is Asingya Football Club (Edward) v Booma Football Club (Albert).

North East FUFA Regional League

The first round was completed but played below 75%, therefore, the first round table standing is final under the FCR Article 18(b).

Consequently, final play off is Sansiro Football Club (Bisina) v Team Church Football Club (Kyoga).

Northern FUFA Regional League

Several clubs played 12 out of 16 matches (75%) and therefore the FCR Article 18(c) is applied and the table standings adjusted accordingly.

Consequently, final play off is Northern Gateway Football Club (Group A) v Young Elephants Football Club (Group B).

Western FUFA Regional League

Several clubs played 17 out of 20 matches (more 75%) and therefore the FCR Article 18(c) is applied and the table standings adjusted accordingly.

Consequently, final play off is Terrazo and Tiles Football Club (Ankole) v Kigezi Football Club (Kigezi).

West Nile FUFA Regional League

The first round was completed but played below 75%, therefore, the first round table standing is final under the FCR Article 18(b).

Consequently, final play off is Hot Springs Football Club (Nyagak) v Calvary Football Club (Nile).

✳ 7-FUFA Fourth and Fifth Division District Leagues

The respective FUFA District Football Association 4th and 5th division leagues for the season 2019/2020 are hereby declared null and void.

All disciplinary decisions taken during the period the league was played remain applicable.

✳ 8-FUFA Women’s Cup

There are 15 matches from the round of 16 to be played in the FUFA Womens Cup 2019/2020.

Under the current circumstances where no further football activity is forthcoming, the FUFA Women’s Uganda Cup 2019/2020 is hereby declared null and void.

✳ 9-FUFA Juniors’ League

The FUFA Juniors’ League for the season 2019/2020 is hereby declared null and void.

All disciplinary decisions taken during the period the league was played remain applicable.

✳ 10-FUFA Women Regional Leagues

Further guidance will be given in due course.

11-Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) Competitions

Pursuant to the FCR Article 18(a) the Uganda Beach Soccer season 2019/2020 is hereby declared null and void.

✳ 12-Futsal Association of Uganda (FAU) Competitions

The Executive Committee will take a decision as soon as communication is received from the leadership of the FAU.