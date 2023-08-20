Vipers confident of solid start to CAF preliminary round in Botswana

🔴 CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Today, August 20th | 4pm (EAT)

✳Jwaneng Galaxy FC v Vipers SC

Lobatse Sports Complex, Bostwana

Gabarone, Botswana | VIPERS SC.CO.UG | Vipers SC kickstart their 2023/24 CAF Champions League campaign with a trip to Botswana for a date against natives Jwaneng Galaxy in Gabarone this Sunday (August 20th, 2023).

The Venoms will be keen to make it to the group stage of the lucrative competition in back-to-back seasons, but first, they must contend with a preliminary round bout at the Lobatse Sports Complex.

Confident Gaffer

Head Coach Leo Neiva is confident and says victory is a very possible result against a side with relative experience at this level.

“I believe in our capacity and preparations as a team and l believe we can surprise Jwaneng Galaxy FC,” Neiva told Vipers Media.

“And, we are here to try and win the game. And that’s why we are going to try and do our best,” the Brazilian tactician added.

“Jwaneng Galaxy FC have had a good run in the CAF Champions League and three or four years ago they beat Tanzania’s Simba SC but our target is about tomorrow and after tomorrow we are going to organise the team for next week’s return leg at St Mary’s Stadium as we look forward to the second preliminary round.”

Debut meeting

It will be the first time the two sides meet and the victor will thus stand huge in the history books.

The winner between the two sides will meet either of Comoros’ Djabal FC or South Africa’s Orlando Pirates in the second preliminary round next month.

*****

SOURCE: Vipers SC media