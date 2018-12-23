Vipers bow out of CAF Champions League

TODAY 4PM

✅ CAF Champions League

▶Vipers 🇺🇬 0 CS Constantine 2 🇩🇿

▶Constantine Advance 3-0 on aggregate

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vipers Sports Club had a disappointing Saturday, bowing out of the Total CAF Champions League at the hands of Algerian outfit Club Sportive Constantine.

Despite a brilliant start, the Vemons failed to break past CS Constantine and eventually caved in to lose the game played at St.Mary’s stadium.

Adil Beldjilali and Mohamed Walid Bencherifa scored two goals in the second half to extinguish Vipers’ hopes of progressing to the group stages.

Vipers made three changes from the team that played against BUL FC in mid week with Bashir Asiku replacing Ibrahim Kiyemba in right back position.

Brian Nkuubi replaced injured skipper Taddeo Lwanga who didn’t make the team after failing to recover in time. Noah Wafula also made it to the starting team starting ahead of Abraham Ndugwa.

The first half ended without Vipers breaking the visitors defence, and some hope remained. Despite making changes by introducing Ndugwa, Davis Kasirye and Duncan Sseninde, the visitors remained resilient.

The result means Vipers SC will now drop to the Total CAF Confederation Cup playoff stage

The team that started

Derrick Ochan

Bashir Asiku

Yayo Lutimba

Livingstone Mulondo

Halid Lwaliwa

Geoffrey Wasswa

Brian Nkuubi

Moses Waiswa (Abraham Ndugwa)

Dan Sserunkuma (Davis Kasirye)

Tito Okello

Noah Wafula (Duncan Sseninde)

******

SOURCE: VIPERS SC MEDIA