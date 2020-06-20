Village chairpersons storm Kapelebyong district headquarters over pay

Kapelebyong, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A section of Village Chairpersons across Kapelebyong District stormed the district headquarters on Friday demanding for ex-gratia payment. Kapelebyong has 256 villages.

Village chairpersons are supposed to receive an allocation of 10,000 Shillings every month, which is paid once, every financial year. The LCs are now demanding a sum of 120,000 Shillings for the financial year 2019/2020.

But the village chairpersons in Kapelebyong are worried over delays in releasing their pay for this financial year is ending in less than two weeks.

Norbert Odulai, the village chairperson of Obalanga Central village says that although the district used to pay them by May, the month passed this year, no releases from the Ministry of Finance, yet the payment cannot be carried forward to the next financial year.

Odulai says that they have come to the district for the fourth time asking for their pay with no success.

Joseph Ewanyu, another LCI chairperson from Alakwei A Village in Alito Sub County says that the district is continuously promising to pay them in vain. He notes that even with several issues in their hands like land wrangles and security, little attention is given to the plight of local council leaders.

Nasser Mukiibi, the Chief Administrative Officer of Kapelebyong district says there were some delays in paying the LCI but notes that the money is now ready for payment next week.

“I request them to be patient with us up to Tuesday and Wednesday next week. We shall pay all their money for this year in their respective sub-counties since the money is ready”, he said without explaining why there was a delay in payment.

URN