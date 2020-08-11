Village chairman stabs defense secretary after political spat

Rubanda, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A village chairman in Rubanda District is on the run after stabbing the defence secretary. Deus Bonane, the Hamurara village Local Council One Chairman in Bubaare sub-county, Rubanda district reportedly stabbed the defence secretary Moses Tumusiime during a fight on Sunday night.

Tumusiime, who is currently admitted at Kabale Hospital told our reporter on Monday afternoon that Bonane waylaid him on his way home from Nyamiyaga trading centre after a disagreement on the candidates to support for the Rubanda East Parliamentary seat.

According to Tumusiime, Bonane had openly accused him of defying his order as the village chairperson to support the incumbent MP Henry Musasizi who is facing competition from Kenneth Jogo Biryabarema, the Rubanda district chairman who has been nominated to contest for the parliamentary seat.

Tumusiime says that Bonane pulled out a panga and cut aimed at his head. He says that he became unconscious at the time and does not know what transpired thereafter. He regained consciousness on Monday.

David Bakeine, a brother to the victim says that the two have been longtime friends until they disagreed on who to support during the political campaign. Bakeine calls for increased vigilance and security to calm the political tension in the area.

Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson Elly Maate confirms the incident saying that efforts to hunt the suspect are ongoing. The case is registered at Bubaare Police Station.

Last week, Peter Rwakifari, the Rubanda Resident District commissioner summoned all Parliamentary and District Aspirants for a reconciliation meeting after reports of fights among various political camps.

********

URN