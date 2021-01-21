Thursday , January 21 2021
VIDEOS: List of ‘fake videos’ that the EC is to investigate

The Independent January 21, 2021

Justice Byabakama is head of the EC

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s Electoral Commission, headed by Justice Simon Byabakam, is to investigate the source of over a dozen videos currently circulating on social media that show alleged ticking of ballot papers and stuffing ballots.

“The Electoral Commission has noted video recordings circulating on social media showing individuals allegedly ticking ballot papers and/or stuffing ballots into the ballot boxes. EC took all measures as per electoral laws to ensure electoral processes are conducted with integrity. Nevertheless, we consider these allegations seriously and will investigate them to establish the veracity of these recordings,” the EC said in a statement.

THESE ARE SOME OF THE VIDEOS TO BE INVESTIGATED

