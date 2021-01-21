VIDEOS: List of ‘fake videos’ that the EC is to investigate

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s Electoral Commission, headed by Justice Simon Byabakam, is to investigate the source of over a dozen videos currently circulating on social media that show alleged ticking of ballot papers and stuffing ballots.

“The Electoral Commission has noted video recordings circulating on social media showing individuals allegedly ticking ballot papers and/or stuffing ballots into the ballot boxes. EC took all measures as per electoral laws to ensure electoral processes are conducted with integrity. Nevertheless, we consider these allegations seriously and will investigate them to establish the veracity of these recordings,” the EC said in a statement.

THESE ARE SOME OF THE VIDEOS TO BE INVESTIGATED

#say no to vote rigging in uganda by adictector yoweri kagutta museveni.#silent genocide in uganda by dectator yoweri museveni#free bobi wine pic.twitter.com/8GHVbWgrAr — zolomboka (@zolomboka1) January 19, 2021

Uganda has returned to its traditions of vote-rigging by those in power, followed by extreme instability and bloodshed that #Exhibit1510Museveni allegedly went to the bush in 1981 to end but which he has instead now taken to another more murderous level. pic.twitter.com/KgOfJrM2Dl — Mwene Kalinda (@KalindaMwene) January 19, 2021

Except Museveni who claims to have won the elections after vote rigging. Don’t fund Uganda again because only one family benefits. After rigging elections pic.twitter.com/k4dJb57RdS — Victor (@Muwangu31637586) January 18, 2021