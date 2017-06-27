VIDEO: Ugandan ex-minister Byandala hits out at journalist – again

Former Works Minister Abraham Byandala on Tuesday attempted to attack a journalist before he appeared at the Anti-Corruption Court for his trial over the Mukono-Katosi road saga.

This is the second time the former minister is caught on camera, hitting out at a journalist. Last year, he was filmed hitting reporter Judith Naluggwa in the stomach.

NTV’s Denis Kabugo was the victim this time, as he was filming Byandala as he came out of his vehicle to enter court.

The furious former Minister grabbed Kabugo’s camera accusing him of having been paid to take his picture.

A scuffle ensued between them but Byandala’s body guard rescued the situation and saved the NTV camera from being damaged.

Former Minister Abraham Byandala today appeared before court on charges of embezzlement, attempted to attack NTV journalist, Dennis Kabugo pic.twitter.com/IQ19xbCtqa — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) June 27, 2017

Byandala and six others are on trial before Justice Lawrence Gidudu for alleged embezzlement of Sh24.7billion meant to rehabilitate the Mukono-Katosi Nyenga Kisoga road.

The matter has been adjourned to July 20, when IGG’s last witness from US, Thomas Elmore appears. Elmore is the former president of Eutaw Mississipi and is expected to testify by visual audio link, on whether his company was involved In the award and execution of the said road works, or it formed a special purpose vehicel called Delware(Florida) that was granted the contract by UNRA.

The Anti-Corruption Court based in Kololo, will that day sit at the High Court in Kampala at 4pm where the visual audio link technology is installed.