VIDEO: Uganda falls seven steps down in business index

Kampala, Uganda | NTV UGANDA | Development partners are puzzled at Uganda’s dismal performance in the just-released Ease on Doing Business Report 2018.

Authored by the World Bank annually, Uganda fell back 7 places from position 115 to 122, leaving businesses with various burdens; but having initiated just one reform on trading across borders.

The United Nations Development Program UNDP on Wednesday promised to rally its partners and support gov’t expedite reforms including the National Industrial Policy which expires in a matter of weeks.