VIDEO: Prime Minister Rugunda rushes to Gulu

Prime minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda gets a rude welcome to the Acholi sub region as MPs accused his deputy Gen Moses Ali and security agencies of aiding bloodshed in Amuru district that has left at least 8 people dead, dozens injured with some still hanging on a life support.

The MPs also accused the lands ministry of sparking off the crisis when they released a land title purporting that the land in question belongs to the Madi people.