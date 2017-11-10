VIDEO: Museveni & Magufuli commit to removal of trade barriers

Kampala, Uganda | NTV UGANDA | President Yoweri Museveni and his Tanzania counterpart John Pombe Magufuli committed themselves to eliminating all the trade barriers that hinder cross border trade among the two countries.

The two leaders gave their assurances as they commissioned a one stop border point at the Mukutula.

The one stop border post is aimed at facilitating trade between the two states. Magufuli who is on a three day state visit has also committed his government to the funding of regional infrastructure projects especially roads to ease transport.