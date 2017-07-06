VIDEO: Kayihura appears before Centenary Park probe committee

VIDEO: IGP Kayihura appears before Centenary Park probe committee

Uganda | NTV UGANDA| The Inspector General of Police Kale Kayihura says the force will provide security during the demolition of parts of Centenary Park to allow National Water and Sewerage Corporation install water and sewerage pipes.

Kayihura made the commitment while appearing before the Parliamentary committee on Commissions, Statutory Authority and State enterprises COSASE.

Public works at Centenary Park had stalled for several months amid a row involving Nalongo Estates limited,Kampala Capital City Authority , National water and Uganda National Roads Authority.

