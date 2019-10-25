VIDEO: Indiscipline at Makerere University should not be tolerated – Ofwono Opondo

Kampala, Uganda | VIDEOS NEXT MEDIA UGANDA | There is a sense of entitlement by students and staff at Makerere University, that does not help in conflict resolution, government spokesman Ofwono Opondo has said.

He was speaking on the NBS TV Frontline show on Thursday night about events surrounding security intervention following a Makerere University strike over fees. ( full video bottom)

“There is no contradiction in handling violent students in public or private university; handling them firmly, but within the law…making accountability for any decisions made,” Ofwono Opondo said.

Leading FDC politician Dr Kizza Besigye and DP president Norbert Mao were the other panelists. VIDEO BELOW