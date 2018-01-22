VIDEO: Historic heart bypass surgery at Uganda’s Mulago hospital

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | An all-Ugandan team of doctors has carried out a vascular bypass surgery at the Uganda Heart Institute in Mulago on Monday.

The first of its kind by an all Ugandan doctors team, the eight-hour procedure was performed to redirect blood flow from one area to another by reconnecting blood vessels, according to a report by NTV Uganda.

Ugandan doctors make history with open heart surgery at Mulago’s Uganda Heart Institute #NTVNews pic.twitter.com/4LS65Gm6Bx — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) January 22, 2018