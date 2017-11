VIDEO: Gov’t to start an ICT Innovation hub in Nakawa

VIDEO: Gov’t to start an ICT Innovation hub in Nakawa

Kampala, Uganda | NTV UGANDA | Within the next six month government will have completed an ICT innovation park in Nakawa.

Mirroring a silicon valley of sorts, the facility will enable especially young innovators to work on, create and test their inventions with many free services provided by the facility.